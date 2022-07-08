PM, FM express condolences over death of ex-Japanese PM

Abe was shot on Friday during a political rally in the town of Nara in western Japan.

REUTERS POOL/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau have expressed their condolences after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe was shot on Friday during a political rally in the town of Nara in western Japan. Police have detained the 41-year-old assailant, allegedly a former soldier.

“I am in shock after receiving the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s assassination. My thoughts go out to the family of our Japanese friend,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

He recalled that as Japan’s government leader he had “always shown much sympathy for Poland.”

Rau said news of Abe’s death had caused him “great pain,” and stressed that Poles will always remember him for his friendly attitude towards their country.