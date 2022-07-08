Ukrainians not a threat to Polish labour market says minister

Marlena Malag said Ukrainians were not a threat to the Polish labour market and could actually help stabilise the economy.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Ukrainians in Poland will not take jobs away from Poles and could be a welcome addition to the domestic labour market, the family and social policy minister told PAP on Friday.

Marlena Malag said Ukrainians were not a threat to the Polish labour market and could actually help stabilise the economy.

She noted that around 300,000 Ukrainians, mainly women, who arrived in Poland in the wake of Russia’s February 24 invasion of their country, have already found employment. According to her, around 30 percent of Ukrainians currently in Poland, want to remain in the country.

Malag said that, at 4.9 percent in June, Poland’s unemployment level stood at a record low, with 170,000 fewer registered unemployed year on year and added that this was also partly due to the inflow of Ukrainian labour.