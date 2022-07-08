Polish teams inaugurate season in Europe with victories

Polish football clubs have won three out of three matches in the first elimination round for the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Lech Poznań, competing in the Champions League, won its first leg 1:0 against higher-ranked Qarabağ FK from Azerbaijan. Earlier the club from Poznań secured the title of the Polish football champion, giving it an opportunity to compete at the top European club level.

Other Polish clubs, competing in the Europa Conference League: Pogoń Szczecin and Lechia Gdańsk, both won their home matches 4:1 against Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur from Island and Akademija Pandev from Macedonia, respectively.

This means that all three clubs are one step closer to getting a place in the main stage of the Europa Conference League and Champions League competitions.

Soon all Polish clubs will play their rematches. Lech Poznań will play its second match on July 12, while Lechia Gdańsk and Pogoń Szczecin will face their opponents on July 14.

Not all good and well

Unfortunately, not all aspects of Polish football made Poles proud of the state of the sport. Polish football hooligans decided to let themselves known to the world and started a brawl during the match between Lechia Gdańsk and Akademija Pandev.

🇵🇱Lechia Gdansk's Europa Conference Leagie match against Akademija Pandev was suspended for 40 minutes while the home fans in Poland had a fight among themselves.pic.twitter.com/7nt1DYfSzS

— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) July 7, 2022

Brawls in the stadium in Gdańsk began almost as soon as the referee blew his whistle. Riots in the stand occupied by Lechia’s fans resulted in the match being stopped. Footage shared on social media shows that stick-like objects were set in motion. Around the same time, a pub underneath the stadium stand was vandalised. Even Lechia players appealed to the brawling fans.

The game was halted for less than 40 minutes. The team from Gdańsk was threatened with a walkover if the brawl occurred again. Moreover, the team will have to pay a financial penalty.