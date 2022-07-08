LIVE: 135th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

There is no doubt that military operations in Ukraine continue, however, as shown by the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces have opted for a pause in their offensive actions and made no significant claims ever since they pushed the Ukrainian forces out of Lysychansk. On Friday, UK’s defence ministry said the likelihood of Russia concentrating equipment on the frontline in the direction of Siversk, about 8 km west of the current Russian frontline, is high. Meanwhile, Russia plans to create a new 15,000-strong corps at a training ground built by German arms producer Rheinmetall AG, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck urges Canada to release a turbine for the NordStream 1 pipeline that's caught up in sanctions.

For the second day in a row, drowned Russian tanks have been pulled out of a river in the Chernihiv region. Two dead occupiers were found in the tank.

