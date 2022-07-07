Rock Rachon 7.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Rock Rachon, the host of the programme Michał Rachoń discussed Russian attempts at destabilising European cyberspace by stealing data and posting disinformation content. These attacks go back even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and are directed against NATO, the EU countries and officials as well as Ukrainian news websites.

Some of these attacks are related to the “Ghostwriter” campaign and the “UNC1151” hacker group. “The operations have primarily targeted audiences in Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland with anti-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) narratives, often leveraging website compromises or spoofed email accounts to disseminate fabricated content, including falsified correspondence from military officials,” a report conducted by FireEye stated.

Although the specific actor perpetrating these attacks is unknown, “promoted Ghostwriter narratives have aligned with Russian security interests, primarily seeking to foment distrust of US and NATO troops in Europe by portraying their presence as aggressive and dangerous to local populations and to undermine military relations between NATO members,” the report added.

According to her, cyberspace is part of the war that is currently going on in Ukraine. She also pointed out that now people always have to check if the information they see is true, because there is always a possibility it is a part of the Russian disinformation machine.

The second guest of Rock Rachon was Daniel Nicolas Foubert, economical, financial and geopolitical analyst and CEO of Excalibur Insight.

