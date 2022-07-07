No risk that PM resignation will impact support for Ukraine: British MoD

Britain’s Minister of Defence Ben Wallace ensured there is “no risk at all” of the UK’s support of Ukraine being impacted by the current political turmoil engulfing the government in Westminster.

“The assistance to Ukraine we give is not just one person, not me, not the prime minister, it’s the whole effort,” Wallace told reporters while on a visit to Cumbria, northwest England.

The Ukrainian President’s office issued a statement after Johnson confirmed his resignation, saying Ukraine has “no doubt that Britain’s support will remain” after the incumbent prime minister leaves office.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who announced earlier on Thursday he would quit, said he had assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy of continuing working together with partners to end a blockade on grain in the coming weeks.

Wallace could be in the frame to replace Johnson as prime minister, having risen in popularity in recent months to overtake Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the most popular member of the government amongst Conservative Party members, according to the Conservative Home website, this thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

Boris Johnson declared he was resigning as Britain’s Prime Minister after being abandoned by ministers likewise most of his Conservative lawmakers, with politicians from all sides pressuring him to leave his job immediately.

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take weeks or months.