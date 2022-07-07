‘Godfather’ actor James Caan has died at age 82

James Caan, the prolific actor known for his roles in “The Godfather” films, has died, his family has announced on Twitter. No cause of death was mentioned.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” they wrote on Twitter.

Caan may be best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic “The Godfather” which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor and the Golden Globe for best supporting actor. He reprised the role in “The Godfather Part II” in 1974.

His decades-long film career began in the 1960s, with starring roles in the Howard Hawks’ films “Red Line 7000” and “El Dorado.”

Caan’s turn as a dying football player in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song” earned him an Emmy nomination.

Caan also had notable roles in films including “Misery”, “Elf”, “Thief” and “The Gambler”.