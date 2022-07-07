Polish diplomat summoned by Belarusian foreign ministry

The memorial, in the western village of Mikuliszki, consisted of the remains of the wartime headquarters of a Polish Home Army unit whose members died in combat in the area in 1944.

Polish charge d’affaires in Belarus Marcin Wojciechowski has been summoned by the Belarusian foreign ministry, the Polish foreign ministry told PAP on Thursday.

Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said the ministry would refrain from commenting on the matter until more information was available.

The summons may be connected with Wojciechowski’s recent homage to Polish Home Army soldiers fallen in Mikuliszki, western Belarus during World War Two. Wojciechowski’s move came in response to the Belarusian authorities’ demolition of a Home Army memorial and cemetery in Mikuliszki in retaliation for Poland’s support of Ukraine’s defensive war against Russia.

On Tuesday, the Polish embassy in Belarus reported that Wojciechowski had laid flowers and a wreath on remaining Home Army graves in Mikuliszki.

The memorial consisted of the remains of the wartime headquarters of a Polish Home Army unit whose members died in combat in the area in 1944. The soldiers, mainly from the locally stationed 3rd and 6th AK Brigades, died in fighting between January and July, 1944.

The memorial, erected in the 1990s, in recent years was under the care of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB).