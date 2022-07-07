US basketball star Griner admits to Russian drugs charge but denies intent

US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court but denied she had intentionally broken the law. She was speaking at the second hearing of her trial on a narcotics charge that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, days after she had been urging US President Joe Biden to secure her release.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law. I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare,” Griner said.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boykov told reporters they were hoping for the most lenient sentence possible. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia, and has been kept in custody since.

Earlier this week, in a handwritten note, she appealed to President Biden directly to step up US efforts to bring her home.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home,” Griner wrote.

Yesterday, Biden spoke to Griner’s wife telling her he was working to have her released “as soon as possible”. US officials and many athletes have called for the release of the popular basketball player who, they say, has been wrongfully detained.

Her case has also prompted concerns that Moscow could use it as leverage to negotiate the release of a high-profile Russian citizen in US custody. Russian authorities say there is no basis to consider Griner’s detention illegal and that the case against her is not political despite Moscow’s fraught relations with the United States over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that it was difficult to exchange prisoners with the United States and suggested Washington stop talking about the fate of Griner. He added that she could appeal her sentence or apply for clemency once a verdict has been delivered.

Griner, a centre for the Phoenix Mercury in the Women’s National Basketball Association, had played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League to boost her income during the WNBA off-season, like several other US players.

The next court hearing was scheduled for July 14.