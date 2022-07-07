Pulse of Culture 7.07

In this instalment of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our host Ida Nowakowska takes a closer look at the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The event is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and one of the most prestigious festivals in Central and Eastern Europe.

“Every year, the festival presents some 200 films from around the world, and regularly hosts famous and important filmmakers,” the festival’s official website wrote.

This episode also explores the International Animated Film Festival ANIMATOR in Poznań. ANIMATOR is the only animated film festival in Poland to have received Oscar-qualifying status from the American Film Academy. ANIMATOR 2022 will be taking place from 8 to 15 July.

Other events covered in this episode include the launch of a new production company Amigos Para Siempre (APS) by Antonio Banderas and Lloyd Webber for producing musicals, stage plays and live entertainment, also a new exhibition of works by Adolfo Pérez at the Lucy Mattos Museum in Béccar, San Isidro and a celebration of Banksy’s works by the University for the Creative Arts in giving him the title of honorary professor.