Japanese firm Daikin to build EUR 300 mln plant in Poland

"The Daikin company, with its state-of-the-art products, will create highly sophisticated jobs here, in Poland," the prime minister said.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Daikin, a Japanese heat pump and air conditioning company, will build a facility in Ksawerów, central Poland, for EUR 300 million.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, attended an inauguration ceremony of Daikin’s investment on Thursday. The Japanese conglomerate’s first Polish facility will be operational in July 2024.

“We want Poland to be a flourishing place for investors from all over the world,” Morawiecki said, adding that the new plant will create at least 1,500 jobs in the special economic zone where the facility will be located.

Masatsugu Minaka, president of Daikin Europe, said that the Ksawerów plant would be the company’s biggest heat pump manufacturing facility in Europe.

He also said the plant would have a carbon neutral footprint and its products would contribute to decarbonisation.

Among the reasons for choosing Ksawerów, a village close to the central city of Łódź, Daikin named its central location, motorway connections and availability of qualified staff.

Headquartered in Osaka, Daikin is a global manufacturer of heat pumps and air conditioning systems. It employs 89,000 people and has 12 manufacturing plants in Europe.