Russian soldiers train at training ground built by German company

Russia plans to create a new 15,000-strong corps at a training ground built by German arms producer Rheinmetall AG, claim the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The new volunteer troops are to be trained with the aim of fighting in Ukraine.

The army training grounds, Mulino, near Nizhny Novgorod has been constructed by a German company in 2014 costing EUR 250 million. It was the biggest of contracts between the Russian Army and the German arms industry.

The training grounds are located east of Moscow and cover 450 square kilometres. The facility is equipped with modern laser-firing ranges to train troops in sharpshooting.

“It is the most modern training ground in Russia. It is filled with German and French electronics designed to train land troops but also tanks. Formally, the contract has been suspended in 2014 but until recently several German companies have been active there,” Piotr Grochmalski from War Studies University in Warsaw, said.

In 2014 Russia annexed Crimea following the invasion of the region and taking control of military bases there. The United States and the European Union countries have imposed sanctions against Russia as a result of the annexation. They have banned the selling of military-grade equipment as well as arms-related deals. Even more severe sanctions have been imposed since the escalation of conflict in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Colonel Piotr Lewandowski claims that soldiers trained at Mulino are likely to become elite troops to fight in Ukraine.

“Russians found out that well-trained groups fight better than poorly trained masses. Apparently, they increase the wages in order to attract professional soldiers to the Ukrainian war,” Lewandowski said.

He believes that the Russian Army may be waiting for the new corps before launching a new offensive in Ukraine.