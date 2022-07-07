Warsaw confirms detention of Polish scientist in Iran

On Thursday, Warsaw confirmed that a Polish scientist had been arrested in Iran back in September 2021 and is still being detained. In a press release, the Polish Foreign Ministry assured that consular services have been in constant contact with the scientist and his family. “The detainee was provided with legal aid,” the ministry added.

“Consular and diplomatic measures are being taken to enable our citizen to return to Poland as soon as possible. We are also coordinating further steps with allied countries,” the communiqué stated.

MFA statement on information concerning detention of Polish national in Iran

Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that Revolutionary Guards had arrested several foreign nationals, including three Poles, an Austrian Cultural Attache and a British diplomat, for alleged acts of ‘espionage’ that included taking soil samples in restricted areas.

The Iranian report identified one of those arrested as Maciej W., a Polish scientist from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń. The Polish Foreign Ministry asked not to reveal the scientist’s full name, and to respect his family’s privacy.

A spokesperson for the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, whose staff includes Polish researchers detained in Iran, explained that the Poles were arrested in September 2021. According to him two of the men managed to return to Poland while one is still in Iran.

The detention of several foreign nationals by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has been publicised almost a year after the arrests took place, at a time of tough negotiations between Iran and the US over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The US is taking steps to compel Iran into restricting its nuclear programme, in return for relief from economic sanctions.

However, last week, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended without a breakthrough, pushing the US to apply more pressure on Teheran by imposing sanctions on a network of companies that it accused of helping deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.