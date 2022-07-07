PM to meet Covid-19 advisory body on Friday says spokesperson

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, will meet Poland’s Covid-19 Council on Friday to discuss the current epidemiological situation in the country, the government spokesperson has told PAP.

Piotr Mueller said preparing the health service to handle the growing Covid-19 infection rates would be on the agenda.

Government websites on Thursday reported that in the preceding 24 hours, 1,068 coronavirus infections had been confirmed, including 144 recurrent cases, and that nine people had died of the disease. A week earlier, on June 30, 589 cases were confirmed (82 recurrent) with no deaths.

“On Friday July 8, Prime Minister Morawiecki will talk to members of the Council on Covid-19 on the subject of the current epidemiological situation in the country,” Mueller said. “Also discussed will be the issue of preparing the Polish health service system for a growing number of coronavirus infections.”

Mueller added that “the decisions that the government takes in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic are widely consulted with a group of experts from the whole of Poland.”

The Council on Covid-19 is a prime ministerial advisory body made up of specialists from various fields of medicine, socio-economic sciences and officials from the Health Ministry and other institutions. Among its main tasks are analysis of the current health situation in the country as well as of the state of the economy and society. The council also makes proposals for dealing with the pandemic.

In total, since the first case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was recorded in Poland on March 4, 2020, 6,019,6333 cases have been confirmed with 116,449 fatalities of people with Covid-19.

On May 16, the state of epidemic that had been binding in Poland since March 20, 2020, was replaced with a state of epidemic threat.