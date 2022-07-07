Black hole opening within Large Hadron Collider is just fiction, scientist explains

Ten years ago, with help of the Large Hadron Collider, scientists discovered a new elementary particle – the Higgs boson. TVP World is joined by Dariusz Aksamit, researcher at Warsaw University of Technology and also a science communicator, to shed more light on how the LHC is being used today.

Mr Aksamit recalled how about 50 years ago protons and electrons were considered the tiniest particles out there, but thanks to the European Organization for Nuclear Research’s (CERN) LHC “we know that they consist of quarks.” He went on specifying that six types of quarks exist. “They can connect in pairs,” he said, adding that they could also form triads. “All of this creates dozens of particles, like… proton, neutron and electron.”

Such and other particles are studied today at the LHC – the largest collider in the world which boasts a circumference of nearly 27 kilometres. The gargantuan size helps in discovering the secrets of mass and the role of the Higgs boson.

‘Resonance cascade’ very unlikely

Over the years with the operations of the LHC, its work and potential errors became fodder for sensationalist sci-fi movies, comic books and more – in particular, the concern of a black hole opening within the collider and swallowing up Earth.

To disperse any potentially fatalistic scenarios, the scientists who treat the issue with care nonetheless, have lived up to their duty, which is to “speak with the society” since, as Mr Aksamit put it, “we do science for and with society.” A special commission was formed to address “the issue of black holes” and a series of sophisticated calculations were carried out to conclude with certainty, by way of a report, that “no, there won’t be a black hole that will eat up Earth.”

If you are not put off by the CERN scientists’ report yet are still keen on knowing how the LHC is actually constructed as well as how it helps humanity better understand the world we populate, click the video above.