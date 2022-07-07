Media of the Future/Orłowska: We are campaigning against disinformation about the war in Ukraine

“Increased disinformation activities began with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian aggression in Ukraine only intensified them.

“We run a number of actions and campaigns to raise awareness of this phenomenon among Poles. One example is FakeHunter—an educational campaign run by the Ministry of Education and Science together with the Polish Press Agency,” said Justyna Orłowska from the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on Tuesday during the international conference Media of the Future organized for the fourth time by the Polish Press Agency.