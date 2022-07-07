President of HINA: To fight with propaganda and disinformation, we need to educate the public and the media

“The propaganda and disinformation related to the war in Ukraine will not disappear on their own, to fight with them, we need to educate the public, journalists and editors,” said Branka-Gabriela Vojvodić, President of the Croatian Press Agency (HINA) on Tuesday, during the international conference Media of the Future organized for the fourth time by the Polish Press Agency.