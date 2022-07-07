Poland leads EU in sheltering Ukrainian refugees – Eurostat

AA/ABACA/PAP

Poland granted temporary protection to the highest number of Ukrainian refugees among EU member states in May, Eurostat, the bloc’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

Poland has been at the forefront of the refugee crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with over 4 million people crossing the border.

“In May 2022, among EU Member States for which data are available, Poland granted the highest number of temporary protection statuses to Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine (96,085) as a consequence of Russia’s invasion. Poland was followed by Romania (20,435) and Bulgaria (19,860),” Eurostat wrote in a press release.

At a time when the vast majority of people using temporary protection were Ukrainians, people from other countries were also present in the group receiving such a status in EU member states, including 825 Nigerians in Portugal and 205 Russians in Poland.

The EU introduced a temporary protection mechanism in March for people escaping the war. It provides immediate and collective protection – i.e. without examining individual applications – for displaced people unable to return to their countries of origin.

Temporary protection is not the same as granting refugee status. People subject to the mechanism gain the right to reside for a year, access to the labour market, accommodation, medical aid and access to education for their children.