Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain’s Prime Minister after being abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers, with politicians from all sides telling him to leave his job immediately.

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Mr Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street. “And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

“I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time: ‘Thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979’,” he said.

“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019,” Mr Johnson continued.

“And of course, I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government: from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century. Reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament, getting us all through the [COVID-19] pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to [Vladimir] Putin’s aggression in Ukraine,” he emphasised.

’Inevitable’ decision

“His resignation was inevitable,” Justin Tomlinson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Twitter. “As a party we must quickly unite and focus on what matters – these are serious times on many fronts.”

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take weeks or months.