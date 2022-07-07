Polish port expects to ramp up Ukrainian grain exports

Poland’s northern port of Gdańsk expects large increases in the amount of Ukrainian grains it handles over the next year, a manager of one of its terminals said, as a steady stream of trucks arrived to store grain in silos.

Rafał Różański, the manager of the bulk terminal at the port, said on Tuesday they had already handled 100,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn and deliveries were increasing.

In the course of the next year, the terminal will see the amount of Ukrainian goods passing through it multiplying by five or six times, he assumed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns about food security both in Ukraine and around the globe, driving up world food prices to record levels this year.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters but has struggled to export goods with war raging along its southern coast and many of its ports blocked.

Mr Różański said improvements to the port of Gdansk could see it helping to replace Ukrainian ports as a way to export Ukrainian products.

Before Russia’s invasion, Ukraine exported more than 90 percent of its grain and oilseed via its Black Sea ports on the Black Sea shores, moving up to 6 million tonnes per month.

Ukrainian truck driver Dymtro Nikiforov had brought his first load of grain to Gdańsk after waiting for days to cross into Poland.