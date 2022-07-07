Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador after Russian ship leaves port

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Thursday a Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain had been allowed to leave the Turkish port of Karasu, calling it an “unacceptable situation” and summoning Turkey’s ambassador.

“We regret that Russia’s ship Zhibek Zholy, which was full of stolen Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave Karasu port despite criminal evidence presented to the Turkish authorities,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

“Türkiye’s Ambassador in Kyiv will be invited to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify this unacceptable situation,” he added.

A Russian-flagged cargo ship, the Zhibek Zholy, which was suspected of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain, left the Turkish northwest port of Karasu late on Wednesday, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey said Turkish authorities had detained the ship.

The Turkish authorities detained Zhibek Zholy, a Russian cargo ship, with 7000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain from the occupied city of Berdyansk.

The ship was stopped while entering the Turkish port of Karasu.

Ukraine has accused Russia of looting grain from the territories its forces have seized during Moscow’s invasion. The accusations have been continuously rejected by the Kremlin.

Citing information from Ukraine’s maritime administration, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official told Reuters last week that the ship had loaded the first cargo of about 4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied port in south Ukraine.