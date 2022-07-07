Most Ukrainian refugees intend to return home after war – report

Vitaliy Hrabar/PAP

Over half of the Ukrainian refugees living in Poland plan to return home after the war, new research has found.

According to a report by the Centre for East European Studies at the University of Warsaw, 58 percent plan to go home while 29 percent want to stay permanently in Poland.

Only 12 percent said they intended to travel onward to another country, of which 26 percent named Germany, 16 percent the USA, 11 percent the UK, 10 percent Sweden, 8 percent Slovakia and 7 percent Canada.

A further 63 percent of respondents said they intended to work in Poland while 20 percent planned to maintain themselves with their own funds, according to the ‘Ukrainian refugees in Poland’ report.

The research also showed that 37 percent of female Ukrainian war refugees had come to Poland without children with a further 37 percent coming with one child, 18 percent with two and 8 percent with three or more.

In research conducted in 2021, before the outbreak of war, 53 percent of Ukrainian women living in Poland said their children had remained in Ukraine with only 11 percent having brought them with them to Poland.

When it comes to languages, 90 percent of the respondents said they knew Russian, 55 percent English, 26 percent Polish, 6 percent German and 2 percent Spanish, French, Italian or Hebrew.

Thirty-six percent said they had chosen Poland as it was the closest neighbour culturally, while 27 percent said they had friends or acquaintances in the country. A further 24 percent said they had family in Poland and 19 percent said they had chosen Poland as they perceived it as a country friendly towards Ukrainians.

The research was conducted between March 23 and April 3 through direct interviews in Ukrainian with 400 Ukrainians who had left their country for Poland since February 24, when Russia invaded. Eighty-five percent of research subjects were women.