Russian forces have largely initiated an operational pause: think tank

“There were no claimed or assessed Russian territorial gains in Ukraine on July 6 for the first time in 133 days of the war, supporting ISW’s assessment that Russian forces have largely initiated an operational pause,” United States-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Thursday.

The think tank went on to stress that “the Russian Defense Ministry claimed territorial gains every day from the start of the war but has not claimed any new territory or ground force movements since completing the encirclement of Lysychansk on July 3.”

Although Russian forces had conducted ground assaults across all axes on July 6, according to the Institute they were limited and turned out unsuccessful. “Russian forces will likely confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for more significant offensive operations and rebuild the combat power needed to attempt those more ambitious undertakings.”

But the Kremlin does not wait with arms folded. Instead, it continues to create conditions for “the crypto-mobilization of the Russian economy in anticipation of protracted” war in Ukraine. This is backed by legislative activities of the Russian State Duma, which “adopted the third and final reading of a law introduced by the cabinet of ministers on June 30 that will allow the Russian government to oversee and regulate labour relations in Russian enterprises” state and privately-owned alike.

In line with the previous reports by ISW, the law “will allow government officials to recall workers from personal vacations, reschedule time off without employee consent, and require employees to work weekends, holidays, and nights.” This means that the Kremlin is intending to get a firmer grip on the strings of the Russian economy and not balk at suspending rights and protections some workers would enjoy under normal circumstances.

TVP World believes that such increased control would facilitate impromptu mobilisation.

The ISW stressed that the law must still be submitted to the Federation Council before it reached Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “The Kremlin is likely seeking to use the law to leverage domestic labor to maximize economic output and prepare for protracted operations in Ukraine.”

The think tank went on to recall that Russia’s largest lead production plant reportedly had stopped production on July 6 due to the almost-total hitch in Russian metallurgical exports. “The Kremlin will likely continue to take measures to codify economic mobilization to offset or mitigate the effects of sanctions and the war on essential industries.”