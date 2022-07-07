Boris Johnson to resign as PM: unofficial report

BBC and Daily Telegraph reported that Boris Johnson will resign as the UK’s PM.

Following massive resignations of his government members, rumours of Boris Johnson’s imminent resignation as the head of the Conservative party. Under British law, his resignation entails him stepping down from the PM’s office as well.

As reported by BBC, Boris Johnson wants to continue in the PM’s office until the autumn.

The news of his potential resignation comes amidst a sociopolitical maelstrom comprising a cost of living crisis plaguing the UK, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Scottish government’s returning ambitions about an independence referendum. Northern Ireland and the protocol also are part of the picture.

The PM will make a statement to the country later on Thursday, BBC reported.

More to come…