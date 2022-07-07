Belarusian intelligence chief names Poland as attack target

Ruslan Kasygin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus and the head of the Belarussian intelligence, has made threats that should a conflict between Belarus and NATO occur, “Poland’s territory along with its military infrastructure would become the first target of [Belarus’] attack.”

“We are talking about decision-making centres, elements of the command and control system, permanent bases and the arsenal of the [Polish] national armed forces, critical objects of their economy and transportation infrastructure,” the official told Belarus’ independent news website Zerkalo.

Mr Kasygin claimed that the US and its European allies were preparing for a direct armed conflict with Belarus and Russia under the pretext of deterring threats from the East.

He went on to insinuate that Poland “may decide to single-handedly provoke a conflict with Belarus hoping for a consequent activation of NATO defence mechanisms.”

The official claimed that the US and its allies had a goal of establishing a marionette government in Belarus.

“Belarus is a peace-loving nation. Nevertheless, we are ready for various scenarios. We wouldn’t like this scenario to take a militaristic turn. Still, they in the West must understand clearly that our response to all kinds of armed provocations will certainly be adequate and tough,” he said.

To recall, Poland has not voiced any interest or intention of invading Belarus.