British Sky Sabre air defence system arrives in Poland

Sky Sabre, a British air defence system, has arrived in Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak, the country’s Defence Minister, announced on Wednesday. Reportedly, its missiles can hit a target the size of a tennis ball flying at the speed of sound.

The system, which will remain under British command, will primarily be used to guarantee the security of Polish airspace.

Mr Błaszczak, who is also a deputy Prime Minister, wrote on Twitter: “It is the result of our strong relations with Great Britain and proof of joint care for the security of the eastern flank.”

The British Sky Sabre Air Defence System is already in our country to guarantee the safety of the Polish air space. This is the result of our strong relationship with 🇬🇧 and proof of our shared concern for the security of the Eastern Flank. pic.twitter.com/kJFFwFHHsg

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) July 7, 2022

Deployment of the system along with the dispatch of an additional 100 soldiers was announced by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in March during his visit to Warsaw. Sky Sabre is a medium-range anti-aircraft system introduced to the British armed forces in December last year.

Mr Wallace said in March after talks with his Polish counterpart that the system’s missiles can hit a target the size of a tennis ball flying at the speed of sound. In addition to the launchers and missiles, the system also consists of radar and a command, control and communication system.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister Błaszczak announced that this week a company of British Challenger tanks would also reach Poland to support British forces stationed in the country.