Authorities seize counterfeit goods worth over EUR 2 million

National Tax Administration (KAS) officers in the northern Polish province of Kujawsko-Pomorskie have seized 10,000 counterfeit branded items worth PLN 10 million (EUR 2.09 million), a KAS spokesperson has told PAP.

Anita Wielanek said that customs officers had investigated the commercial activities of a sender of courier packages in the city of Bydgoszcz. “They established that he was conducting online sales of counterfeit goods, through the use of social media,” she said.

“KAS officers searched the premises where the transactions were made and packages with fake goods were sent,” she continued. “During an inspection in Radom and the environs other people were also detained who were engaged in the same procedure. KAS seized some of the counterfeit goods ready to be sent at a distribution point of one of the courier companies in Radom.”

The goods seized by KAS officers included clothing, footwear, watches and items of jewellery as well as almost 5,000 stickers of protected trademarks.

“The South Bydgoszcz Regional Prosecutor has charged six people with trading in counterfeit trademarks,” Wielanek said. “They face up to five years in prison.”

She added that counterfeit goods are often sold at “attractive” prices though their quality leaves much to be desired and are generally found on market stalls as well as online.