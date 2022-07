FBI, MI5 heads warn of growing threat from China

The heads of MI5 and FBI in their first joint appearance on Wednesday warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and US interests.

FBI head Christopher Wray said that the Chinese government “poses the biggest long-term threat” to economic and national security, for the UK, the US as well as the countries’ allies in Europe and elsewhere.

“The Chinese government is trying to shape the world by interfering in our politics (and those of our allies, I should add),” Mr Wray said, saying Beijing had directly interfered in a Congressional election in New York this year, as it did not want a candidate who was a critic and former protester at Tiananmen Square to be elected.

He warned that the Chinese government “poses an even more serious threat to Western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realise,” and is “set on stealing your technology.”

According to him, the Chinese government’s hacking programme is “bigger than that of every other major country combined.”

Speaking about Taiwan, which China regards as a province, Mr Wray said that China may try to forcibly take it over, and if that were to happen, “it would represent one of the most horrific business disruptions the world has ever seen.”

Number of investigation increases

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already “more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern,” adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.

Over the past year, the UK has shared intelligence with 37 countries to help them defend against cyber espionage, Mr McCallum said, adding that in May they had disrupted a sophisticated threat targeting critical aerospace companies.

“The widespread Western assumption that growing prosperity within China and increasing connectivity with the West would automatically lead to greater political freedom has, I am afraid, been shown to be plain wrong,” he assessed.

Speaking at MI5 headquarters in Thames House, London, both the security services heads gave numerous examples of issues linked to China, asking an audience that included businessmen and academics to be cautious and encouraging them to partner with the FBI and MI5 so they can have the appropriate intelligence about this threat.

China denies

“The allegations against China by US and UK intelligence officials are completely groundless and the so-called cases they listed are pure shadow chasing,” a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the UK said, in response to a question about the comments made by McCallum and Wray.

The spokesperson said that China urged both the countries to “have a clear understanding of the trend of the time, abandon the Cold War mentality which has long gone out of date, stop spreading ‘China threat’ and creating confrontation and conflicts.”