Commander of Belarusian Battalion dies in Lysychansk battle

The Kastus Kalinowski Regiment reported on Tuesday through its Facebook profile that Polk “Brest” Kalinovsky, the commander of the “Volat” Battalion, died in battle while covering, together with his men, the retreat of Ukrainian Armed Forces from the city of Lysychansk that had fallen into the hands of the Russian invaders.

“A small group of our fighters started an unequal battle with superior forces of the enemy. After a few hours of contact, the occupying forces were repulsed, the equipment was hit by hand-held anti-tank weapons, and only one of our boys was lightly wounded,” the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment posted on Facebook.

The regiment went on to recount that it had been only the second wave of significant Russian forces that forced it to withdraw. “And even then our guys did not give up and directed the Ukrainian artillery against the… enemy. Unfortunately, at some point the connection with our warriors was interrupted…”

“It can be said with certainty that thanks to personal heroism and self-sacrifice, our Belarusian boys were able to stop the advance of a tank column, thereby giving the opportunity for the main forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to safely withdraw in that direction,” the post reads.

On June 26, during fighting near #Lisichansk "Volat" battalion commander, call sign Brest, was killed. Several fighters of Kalinovsky's regiment were captured.

The regiment's press service did not disclose any information so that the captured would have a chance to be exchanged. pic.twitter.com/aVtgJ5j7b0

The author of the message elaborated that initially there was no information on the whereabouts of the Belarusian fighters with whom contact was lost.

“But now we break our silence to announce with pain in our hearts that the commander of the ‘Volat’ battalion, Ivan Marchuk, with the call sign Brest, died heroically while performing his combat duty,” the regiment wrote. “From the first days of the war, he stood in the defence of Ukraine against the Russian aggression and was at the origin of the foundation of the Kalinovsky Regiment.”

The author of the post described him as a “courageous, determined and selfless person.”

"The most difficult battle is the one in which I die," said Belarusian Ivan 'Brest' Marchuk, the commander of the Volat battalion of the Kalinouski regiment. He gave his life to defend #Ukraine. He believed that there would be no free #Belarus without a free Ukraine.

He was 28

He was 28 pic.twitter.com/vOObEv8KuX

“Brest had exceptional authority among the soldiers of the Regiment. In addition, he was a loyal son of the Belarusian land and believed in the future of a free Belarus. This is a huge and painful loss for all of us,” the message reads and continues with expressions of condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Brest.

Missed in action

The regiment went on to report that several of its soldiers went missing while covering the retreat of Ukrainian forces.

“At the moment, search operations are being conducted in their regard. The Kalinowski Regiment keeps in touch with the relatives and friends of our missing boys. We are using all possible means and efforts to turn our boys back and we will stop at nothing because we fight for everyone and believe that they are alive.”

As the post reads, Yan “Trombley” Djurbeyka is the only soldier of the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment whose presence in Russian custody has been confirmed.

“According to the order received by our soldiers, in case of capture, in order to preserve their life and health, they must say what the enemy wants to hear from them. We will make every effort to free our brother,” reads the message.