Houses under water after heavy rains lash Colombia

Residents salvaged what they could from their flooded homes in northern Colombia on Wednesday, after intense rainfall saw the Sinu and San Jorge burst their banks, affecting thousands of riverside dwellers.

Footage showed a community in Monteria, Cordoba department, flooded with water. In some areas, water levels were waist deep and some residents resorted to commuting on canoes.

Maria Cantero’s home was damaged in the flooding, with the street outside now her kitchen. “The water level of the river went up with the rainfall. There are snakes and we have to kill them. Now, we are cooking on the streets. There are also a lot of mosquitos, [which are dangerous] to children,” she said.

Jose Francisco Hernandez, also a resident and the flood’s victim, told Reuters he could not go to work due to the swollen river.

No deaths have been reported so far. Cordoba department authorities reported around 13,000 people have been affected.

Red alerts have been issued in rain ravaged areas amid fears of further flooding.

Toxic foam

Last week, stinky and toxic clouds of foam covered streets of the country’s city of Soacha, as well as 30 houses, following heavy downpours.

As reported by local media, the foam came from an overflowing sewage gully.

Toxic foam clouds flood streets of Colombia after heavy rains https://t.co/PsG7mSmnWJ pic.twitter.com/M1s3LtnIy2

— The National (@TheNationalNews) June 30, 2022