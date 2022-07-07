LIVE: 134th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Wednesday, the Sejm, lower house of the Polish parliament, has received a motion for the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO.
07:18 CEST
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine cancelled the ban on military conscripts leaving their place of residence or stay without permission. pic.twitter.com/c6Okk8ycdM
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 7, 2022
