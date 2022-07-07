US sanctions companies that helped sell Iranian petroleum products

On Wednesday The United States imposed sanctions on a network of companies that it accused of helping to deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, applying pressure on Tehran, as Washington seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a press release, the US Treasury Department said that the network of people and entities used “a web of Gulf-based front companies to facilitate the delivery and sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products from Iranian companies to East Asia.”

“The United States is designating 15 individuals and entities that engaged in the illicit sales and shipment of Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. These entities, located in Iran, Vietnam, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Hong Kong, have supported Iranian energy trade generating millions of dollars’ worth of illicit revenue,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a press statement.

The United States has been steadfast in pursuing a path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. Absent a deal, we will continue to use our authorities to target exports of Iran's petroleum and petrochemical products. https://t.co/D8YSa3gpVm

Sanctioned companies

Among those designated in Wednesday’s move was Iran-based Jam Petrochemical Company, which Washington accused of exporting petrochemical products to companies throughout East Asia, many of which were sold to US-sanctioned Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company for shipment to China.

Also targeted was Edgar Commercial Solutions FZE, which the Treasury said purchased and exported petrochemical products from sanctioned Iranian companies. Washington said the company used Hong Kong-based front company Lustro Industry Limited, also designated on Wednesday, to disguise its role in the bulk purchase of petrochemical products.

Ali Almutawa Petroleum and Petrochemical Trading L.L.C., which Washington said was a front company for US-sanctioned Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd, was among several United Arab Emirates-based companies targeted in the action.

The Department of State also imposed sanctions on entities based in Vietnam, and Singapore.

No breakthrough

The move freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those who deal with the targeted people and entities may also be hit with sanctions.

In Doha last week, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended without a breakthrough over how to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact.