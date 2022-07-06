Poland-Ukraine: what kind of integration are we talking about?

Why shouldn’t we want to cooperate closely as an alliance or confederation? Do we fear that Vladimir Putin or Sergey Lavrov will once again announce that Poland “wishes to control Ukraine”. And that they will scare the Ukrainians with “a return of the Polish nobility”? Or maybe we are afraid of ourselves that it is us, Poles, who shall suddenly feel “a longing for our borderlands” and come up with an idea to polonize our neighbors?

There are basically two points of view within the discussion over the integration of Poland and Ukraine: “for” and “against”. Meanwhile despite general statements on a possible Polish-Ukrainian federation there seems to be no precise proposals for what such a joint creation should look like. Therefore it is unknown whether if it is worth endorsement – or rejection.

In “TVP Weekly” from June 24 there is a very interesting and worth reading article by Filip Memches „ Should Poland and Ukraine be one state? Unreasonable dreams of federation”. the author makes reference to Dmowski, Piłsudski and Giedroyć convincing that “Ukraine as an independent state that is strong with regard to the Kremlin is the Polish raison d’état . However, this does not mean that some kind of Polish-Ukrainian integration should be initiated straight away.”

Well, firstly: not instantly. And secondly: when speaking of “an” integration we have to know what in fact we are talking about.

Unlike the first one, unlike the second

When we think about this integration, it is the First Polish Republic (Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth) that immediately comes to my mind – in our historical tradition: an oasis of tolerance and a country, in which various nations coexisted. Of course, speaking of nations, we think of about these present-day, contemporary Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Lithuanians. Meanwhile, in the then Republic there were living the ancestors of these nations. Perhaps the pre-partion Poles constituted a society bearing the closest resemblance to the present-day Polish nation, but then again: not utterly: the identity of the nobility was different to that of the peasants or even burghers.

By the way, let us recall, that many of powerful magnates in the Commonwealth, having their estates in present-day Ukraine were descendants of great Ruthenian families; the Wiśniowiecki came from the Rurik dynasty just as the Ostrogski; the Zbaraski were descendants of the Nieświcki princes. For them it was all alike if their peasants spoke Ruthenian or maybe Polish. In turn, for peasants there was no big difference either, if they lived in estates belonging to Ruthenian, Lithuanian or maybe not that much titled magnates from Mazowia or, for example, Lesser Poland.

That very Commonwealth cannot be therefore a pattern for Polish-Ukrainian integration. Surely, to some extent it may be a historic reference – back in the day our ancestors lived in one country. But of course not all. At the peak of its power, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Odessa, not to mention Stettin, Breslau or even Katowice didn’t belong there.

The Second Polish Republic wasn’t a mother that would love national minorities. Of course, in Ukraine one doesn’t remember about the Ukrainian largest legal political party in that period – about UNDO, the Ukrainian National Democratic Alliance; they don’t remember the largest Ukrainian newspaper – about “Dilo”, a daily published in Lviv. Not much is being spoken that 150 thousand Ukrainians fought in the ranks of the Polish Army against Germans in September 1939. One remembers that which is bad: closing down Ukrainian schools, tearing down Orthodox churches, pacification of villages. And they hail the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists [OUN] struggling against “Polish oppression”. From the Polish perspective the OUN was a terrorist party, so the differences in assessing the common history are clearly visible. Let’s then give this Republic to historians – may them try to pick up and show what is common and good. Without, of course, concealing what was bad.

Let’s look for something new

In other words, if we are to talk about integration between Poland and Ukraine, it would be improper to seek patterns in the past because they either they don’t match the present-day one or, on both sides of the river Bug, they are viewed in a completely different manner.

By Piotr Kościński

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki