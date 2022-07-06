Boris Johnson rejects Scotland’s request for independence vote

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that now was not the time to revisit the question of a vote on Scottish independence, in a letter to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.

Last week, Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023 and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

“As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question, which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014,” Boris Johnson stated in a letter responding to the first minister’s request, published on the government website.

In response to Johnson’s letter, Nicola Sturgeon wrote on social media that “to be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence – I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election. Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM.”

Just received this from Johnson (one of his last acts as PM?). To be clear, Scotland will have the opportunity to choose independence – I hope in a referendum on 19 October 2023 but, if not, through a general election. Scottish democracy will not be a prisoner of this or any PM. pic.twitter.com/EAgIVvEuoc

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 6, 2022

The British prime minister is still clinging to power, while more government officials resign from their positions saying that he is not fit to govern. A growing number of lawmakers is now calling for him to go.