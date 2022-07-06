EU parliament recognises gas and nuclear power as “green”

On Wednesday, the European Parliament backed the recognition of gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendy. This was done over the opposition of several countries within the bloc, which push for a more strict definition of “green” energy.

The vote was very close: out of 639 MEPs present, 328 opposed a motion that sought to block the recognition of gas and nuclear powers as eco-friendly. Unless 20 of the 27 member states in the EU decide to oppose the results of the vote, which is very unlikely it will become EU law. Only Luxembourg and Austria are vocal in their firm opposition to nuclear and gas energy and announced they will challenge it in court. Greenpeace said it will also mount a legal challenge.

The European Commission welcomed the result. It proposed the rules in February after more than a year of delay and intense lobbying from governments and industries, and numerous changes introduced throughout the legislative process.

The new rules will add gas and nuclear power plants to the EU “taxonomy” rulebook from 2023, enabling investors to label and market investments in them as green. The taxonomy clarifies what can be classified as sustainable investing. It does not prohibit investments in activities without the green label, but forces financial products making eco-friendly claims to meet certain standards. Gas plants, for example, must switch to low-carbon gases (such as biogas, biomethane, or hydrogen) by 2035 and meet an emissions limit.