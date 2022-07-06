OSCE unanimously adopt Polish resolution on Ukraine

PiS spokesperson Radoslaw Fogiel, who was also in the Polish delegation, said the resolution not only condemns attacks on the civilian population but also sexual violence and human trafficking.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has unanimously adopted a Polish resolution on the promotion of human rights and fundamental values in Ukraine into a declaration ending the 29th Annual Session of its Parliamentary Assembly.

The resolution, incorporated into the declaration of the assembly’s annual session, held in Birmingham, stated that in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the human dimension of security should be emphasised, including the observance and promotion of human rights and fundamental values.

“This session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was a great success for Poland and the Polish delegation,” Barbara Bartus, an MP of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told PAP. “The draft resolution met with huge recognition; the resolution was adopted unanimously in full.”

PiS spokesperson Radoslaw Fogiel, who was also in the Polish delegation, said the resolution not only condemns attacks on the civilian population but also sexual violence and human trafficking.

“It affects universal issues, but they are all related today to the war crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine,” Fogiel said.

The 29th Annual Session, organised by the British parliament, commenced in Birmingham on July 2.