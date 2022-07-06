Most Poles for EU membership

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The vast majority of Poles support Poland’s EU membership, with 92 percent wanting to remain part of the bloc, according new a new poll.

The CBOS poll also found that 55 percent said membership did not excessively limit Poland’s independence, 33 percent believed it did, 12 percent could not say.

Asked about the direction the EU should take, 38 percent said it should move towards deeper integration among all the community members, 29 percent opted for the present integration level, while 16 percent spoke against increasing integration and wanted a stronger role for nation states.

Three percent said Poland should leave the EU, 4 percent supported a multi-speed Europe.

Some 70 percent spoke out for Poland’s back-down on changes to its judicial system that have been questioned by the EU in order to gain access to a post-pandemic Recovery Fund. Just 12 percent said Poland should not back down in the matter.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey from May 30 to June 9 on a random sample of 1,050 adult Poles.