New app aims to help fight addiction

The free application is intended to help people addicted to substances such as alcohol, cigarettes, drugs and legal highs, as well as to compulsive behaviours such as uncontrolled overeating, playing computer games, using pornography or gambling.

Polish scientists have developed a free app to help people fight addiction.

Named Nałogometr (“addiction-meter”), the application informs its user in advance about the increased risk of returning to undesirable substances or behaviour.

An algorithm also determines which outside factors contribute to a person’s pangs by asking the user questions to motivate them to think about what is happening to them at a given moment: what is their stress level, mood and how it is related to the desire to use stimulants or addictive behaviour.

Co-creator Dr Mateusz Gola from the Institute of Psychology of the Polish Academy of Sciences said: “First, a person becomes aware of when and what factors push them to behave, which means a return to addiction.

“Thanks to Nałogometr, a person struggling with an addiction can find out that the addiction craving returns, for example, at a specific time of the day and in specific circumstances.

“The algorithm embedded in the mobile application suggests how to prevent a relapse, indicate the necessary changes, e.g. regarding sleep or stress stimuli, and it will also suggest ad hoc measures to survive the difficult moment when it comes.”