Gas flows via Caspian oil pipe regardless of Russian court order

A Russian court told the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a firm transporting oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world’s largest pipelines, to suspend activity for 30 days, although sources said exports continued.

NS2 infrastructure should be converted to LNG terminal: Harvard researcher

The German city of Lubmin is where the Nord Stream pipelines come together to form a gas hub and it is precisely this infrastructure that PhD…

see more

Handling about 1 percent of global oil, CPC said the ruling to suspend operations related to paperwork on oil spills. The consortium, which includes US firms Chevron and Exxon (XOM.N), added that it had to abide by Tuesday’s court ruling.

However, Reuters was told by two trading sources familiar with the terminal operations that oil exports from the CPC terminal on the Black Sea were continuing on Wednesday morning. Moreover, oil supplies from fields to the CPC pipeline were uninterrupted as of Wednesday morning, three other industry sources said.

The ramifications of any major disruption to the CPC would aggravate the already dire situation in the global oil market, which has not experienced a similar crisis of supply shortages since the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s.

CPC said it had submitted a request to the court in the Russian city of Novorossiisk, appealing for a suspension of the enactment of the ruling in order to avoid a stoppage that could result in irrevocable consequences for the pipeline equipment.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the CPC pipeline has been watched closely by the international community. Following the consecutive imposition of Western sanctions on Russia, Moscow’s gas exports plummeted and prices soared. On Wednesday, oil prices grew up more than 1 percent at over USD 104 a barrel due to supply concerns revolving around the CPC and other pipelines.

The throughput of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is transporting Russian gas to Germany and other European states, has already diminished as a result of Russia’s decision. That pipeline has been operating at 40 percent capacity because of a dispute over equipment repairs.

Although the US has imposed sanctions on Russian oil, it said flows from Kazakhstan via Russia should continue uninterrupted. Meanwhile, the EU has said it wants to come off Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

The Kazakh govt working out ways to prevent sanctions aftermath

As reported by Reuters, a terminal situation report showed oil loadings from the CPC terminal were continuing as of midday on July 5 but it was not clear if operations were continuing on July 6.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko ordered regulators, including industrial safety regulator Rostekhnadzor, to inspect the facilities of the Russian part of the consortium, CPC said on Wednesday.

It said the inspection has found some “documentary” irregularities in plans on how to react to oil spills, one of which took place at the terminal last year.

The Kazakh government claimed it engaged in seeking measures to act upon the impact of restrictions on oil exports via the CPC.

Last year, the CPC pipeline exported up to 54 million tonnes, or some 1.2 million barrels per day, of Kazakhstan’s main crude grade, light sour CPC Blend, from the Black Sea. But the damage to the Black Sea’s terminal equipment this year has already interrupted the pipeline’s operations.

Separately, Kazakhstan police said there was an explosion at the giant Tengiz oilfield, the main source of oil for the CPC, killing two workers, Interfax news agency reported. Reuters was told by an industry source that operations at the field were continuing after the accident.