Some 300 inmates still at large after suspected terrorist raid on Nigerian prison

Around 300 inmates are on the run after a suspected terrorist raid on the Kuje prison in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday night, Dr Shuaib Belgore, the country’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, reported.

As he pointed out, the Boko Haram group, likely behind the attack, came specifically for its members held in custody, adding that 300 of those who escaped the prison as a result of the attack had been recaptured, while 300 are still at large.

BREAKING: Terrorist Attack: Many Inmates Escape From Kuje Prison In Abuja, Others Including Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari Taken Out Of 'Ruined' Facility | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/3jm4XB5n81 pic.twitter.com/v7aeiOrR16

— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 6, 2022

During a press conference, he also confirmed that an NSCDC (Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps) operative was killed during the fight.

“There have been several attacks on our facilities, most of them being repelled, but every now and then, there is a successful one. In this one, they [the attackers] came very determined, with explosives,” Mr Belgore said. “The initial entry attempt was unsuccessful, then they attacked another section of the wall with higher-grade explosives which brought the wall down.”

Kuje Prison Attack: FG Confirms One Dead, Three Others Injured pic.twitter.com/HHtcX9mUSi

— Channels Television (@channelstv) July 6, 2022

“The forces on the ground did everything they could to repel them but the number they came with was high, which they were not able to defend against. They kept on fighting gallantly. Unfortunately, the breach happened,” he added.

“We understand they are Boko Haram terrorists and came specifically for their conspirators. Many of them have returned, some were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding, right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 [prisoners] that escaped the jail,” the official said.