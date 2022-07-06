Further US states withdraw from abortion-on-demand laws

As the number of the procedure grows at a rapid pace, further US states have decided to withdraw from abortion-on-demand laws. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 96 percent of the nearly 80,000 abortions that took place in 2021 in Florida, US, were performed on healthy children from pregnancies not posing threat to the woman’s life and arising from voluntary intercourse.

Florida’s ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy is now in effect after a court order blocking its enforcement was put on hold on Tuesday, while a Mississippi judge denied a request by the state’s only abortion clinic to prevent officials from carrying out a near-total ban on abortion that was set to take effect last Thursday.

Florida's 15-week abortion ban remains in effect despite judge's order. Florida's law banning abortions at 15 weeks will remain in effect after the state filed an appeal Tuesday that stayed a state judge's order temporarily blocking the ban. https://t.co/ZSYnElYJRW pic.twitter.com/MfLr1ULj7V

Florida’s decision comes one week after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and eliminated a constitutional right that had existed for half a century. According to the ruling, the law to regulate abortion lies with state legislatures.

In Florida, soon after Circuit Court Judge John Cooper finalised an expected order blocking enforcement of a 15-week ban that took effect on Friday, the Republican-led state promptly appealed, triggering an automatic freeze of his injunction.

Further US states have decided to restrict access to abortion, a move that sparked outrage among leftists, LGBT+ organisations and pro-abortion movements.

Recently the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling which provided constitutional protections for abortion care.

These maps show which states have now banned abortions, where remains uncertain & which states have laws in place to protect abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/5fMQGqAGt2

