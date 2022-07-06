Four hospitalised after coach crash in Romania

Four tourists injured in a coach crash in Romania will have to remain in hospital, including one patient whose treatment is going to take a longer time, the foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

A Polish coach carrying 49 people crashed in the village of Moisei, northern Romania on Tuesday, killing the driver and injuring seven passengers.

Lukasz Jasina told a press briefing of Wednesday that the latest news concerning the Polish tourists were “quite positive.”

“However, four passengers… have to be hospitalised,” Jasina said. “This evening we expect a decision about three of them, but one person is likely to be hospitalised for a longer time.

“Our tourists are waiting for the tour operator’s officials who will decide with them whether to come back to Poland or stay in Romania,” the spokesman added.

According to Jasina, the coach swerved off the road and hit a building for unknown reasons.

The coach was owned by the Tourist Track company from Krakow and carried 49 Polish pilgrims.