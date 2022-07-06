Algeria’s 60th anniversary of independence gathers Russian allies

Warplanes made in Russia cut through the sky above the heads of crowds fixated on armoured vehicles pulling through the Algerian capital’s downtown area on Tuesday as warships were decked out in the city harbour in a military show marking the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s independence – an event that gathered a number of diplomatic representatives of Russia’s allies.

It is for the first time in 38 years that Algeria hosts a military parade. There is little surprise as to why it is happening just now. In bouts of pigheaded muscle-flexing Algeria has been trying to browbeat its neighbour Morocco into stepping down its political pursuits of garnering international support for the recognition of Western Sahara as part and parcel of the Kingdom’s territory. Despite Algeria’s continuous support to the Polisario Front, an armed organisation seeking to establish an independent Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara, its plans to stop Morocco in its tracks, weaken its control over the coastal territory and extend Algerian influence over the desertial land have so far fizzled out.

On top of that, Islamic insurgencies in the Sahel region on Algeria’s southern edge come into the picture. The country’s southern neighbour has been struggling with the Boko Haram islamic upheaval ever since 2009 that spilled over to Niger, another neighbour to Algeria, in 2014. Libya, also bordering Algeria, has failed to stabilise its situation. Mali, also Algeria’s neighbour, has been struggling with what in 2012 started as Northern Mali’s insurgency for the establishment of the state of Azawad and transmogrified into a struggle with various military groups over the years.

But Algeria is not showing off its military not just to play the card of national security. The country has been using its army as a bargaining chip in its protectional regional policy, seeking to make the security-struggling countries dependent on its Soviet tanks and SRBMs. As shown by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), about 70 percent of Algeria’s small arms, that is rifles, ammunition, etc., and military equipment, namely artillery, tactical, and armored vehicles, are sourced from Russia. The value of this equipment reached a value of USD 4.2 billion in 2016-2020, the SPIRI said.

Algeria attracts Russia-friendly officials

Aside from the Russian origin of Algeria’s military equipment, there is something else that imbued the celebrations in Algiers with Moscovite themes, namely, the political alignance of some of the international guests. Among those standing on a platform erected in front of the Grand Mosque of Algiers was the President of Congo Félix Tshisekedi and Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewd. Both of the countries abstained from the vote on suspending Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the early days of the Russian invasion, Ethiopia’s PM and Nobel Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed called for “restraint” in the Ukraine conflict but did not condemn Moscow for its attack.

Also taking part in the celebrations were Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. To recall, Syria has been a staunch supporter of Russia and its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Damascus has also recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed separatist republics in Ukraine, namely the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Moreover, Syria voted against suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

As for Cuba, a historically loyal ally to Russia, it abstained from the UN vote. Moreover, Cuban media have been downplaying Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine in their newsfeed. State media in Cuba had gone as far as to dub award-winning photojournalist Brent Renaud, who perished reporting from Ukraine for TIME Studios, a CIA agent – a claim that was debunked by fact-checkers. Last but not least, Russian state-owned RT maintains strong pressence in Cuba through its Spanish-language channel.

On the sidelines of Algeria’s 60th anniversary of independence, FMs Faisal Mekdad and Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla shook hands and, having stressed the durability and depth of the “historic ties of friendship and solidarity” between their countries, went on to discuss “issues of interest” and “international agenda.”

Algeria to open land border crossings with Tunesia

Taking part in the celebrations, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied agreed with Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the reopening of the Algerian-Tunisian land borders to ordinary traffic on July 15.

The borders have remained closed since March 2020 when they were closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.