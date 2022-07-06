Retail sales rise in May – Eurostat

Polish retail sales grew by 11.2 percent year on year in May 2022 after a 21.1-percent increase year on year in April, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.

Month on month, retail sales went down by 0.8 percent, the agency also said.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than 10 people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.