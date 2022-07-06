Poland reports 4,163 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths on June 30-July 6

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 4,163 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths between June 30 and July 6, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,018,565 cases have been confirmed and 116,440 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,611,872 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,517,731 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,944,315 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.