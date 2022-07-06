Polish parliament receives motion to ratify Sweden and Finland’s NATO accession

The Sejm, lower house of the Polish parliament, has received a motion for the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership in NATO, Radosław Fogiel, spokesperson for the Law and Justice (PiS) – senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, announced on Wednesday.

“There is full political will on our part for it to be dealt with at this session of the Sejm and for the Sejm to consider the matter,” he told a press conference. On Wednesday, the Sejm started its two-day session and, according to the official, its agenda will likely be extended.

A special law adopted by parliament is needed for the Polish president to ratify the North Atlantic Treaty protocol regarding the two countries’ accession.

The two countries formally completed accession talks on Monday after a political agreement was reached at a summit in Madrid last week once alliance member Turkey lifted its veto linked to concerns about terrorism.

On Tuesday, both countries’ foreign ministers attended an official signing ceremony in Brussels, during which ambassadors of the member states signed the accession protocols.

Ratification by member states begins

The accession must now be ratified by the parliaments of all member countries. The process may take up to a year, however, some countries, including Poland and Finland have promised to deal with the matter as quickly as possible.

“Moments after Finland and Sweden’s accession protocols were signed in Brussels, I summoned my government and proposed to the Estonian parliament to convene tomorrow for accelerated ratification,” Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia, wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Canada became the first country to formally ratify Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO in an accelerated process completed shortly after member nations signed off on the nuclear-armed alliance’s expansion.

“Canada has full confidence in Finland and Sweden’s ability to integrate quickly and effectively into NATO and contribute to the alliance’s collective defense,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

The accession of the two Nordic countries to NATO has also already been ratified by, among others, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.