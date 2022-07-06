Poland’s unemployment rate down to 4.9 pct in June says ministry

Poland’s estimated unemployment rate in June 2021 stood at 4.9 percent, against 5.1 percent in May, a deputy family and social policy minister said on Wednesday.

“We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe… at 4.9 percent,” Stanislaw Szwed told a private broadcaster TV Republika.

Economists polled by PAP expected the unemployment rate to drop to 5.0 percent.

The final end-June unemployment data will be released by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) on July 25.