UK’s Johnson on the brink as ministers quit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power on Wednesday, gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern and with a growing number of lawmakers calling for him to go.

The PM’s finance and health secretaries quit on Tuesday, along with several others in more junior roles, saying they could no longer stay in government after the latest in a series of scandals blighted his administration.

With mounting calls for Mr Johnson to quit, he showed his determination to stay in office by appointing businessman and education minister Nadhim Zahawi as his new finance minister and filling some of the other vacancies.

“I suspect we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But if we have to do it that way then we will.”

The level of hostility Boris Johnson faces within his party will be laid bare later on Wednesday when he appears in parliament for his weekly question session, and before the chairs of select committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling.

The UK’s Prime Minister, a former journalist and London mayor who became the face of Britain’s departure from the European Union, won a landslide election victory in 2019 before taking a combative and often chaotic approach to governing.

His leadership has been mired in scandals and missteps over the last few months, with the Prime Minister fined by police for breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws and a damning report published about the behaviour of officials at his Downing Street office who breached their own lockdown rules.

Lost confidence

The latest scandal saw Mr Johnson apologising for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in party welfare and discipline, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.

It prompted Rishi Sunak to quit as chancellor of the exchequer – the finance minister – and Sajid Javid to resign as health secretary, while half a dozen others left their junior ministerial or envoy roles.

“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too,” Mr Javid said in his resignation letter. Several of the ministers also cited the Prime Minister’s lack of judgement, standards, and inability to tell the truth.

A snap YouGov poll found 69 percent of Britons thought Boris Johnson should step down as Prime Minister but for the time being the remainder of his top ministerial team offered their backing.

SNAP POLL: Most Tory voters – and two thirds of Britons – say Boris Johnson should resign as PM

All Britons: Resign 69% / Remain 18%

2019 Con voters: Resign 54% / Remain 33%

First time more Tory voters want the PM to go than stayhttps://t.co/EdF2u3hW1Z pic.twitter.com/CYDcJPZRiU

Although Mr Johnson won wider plaudits for his support of Ukraine, it has not materialised into a boost in opinion polls, which show the Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party and his popularity ratings at all-time lows.