Poland welcomes 4.57 mln Ukrainian refugees since invasion started

A total of 4.57 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 21,700 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 am (CEST) on Tuesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,700 people, according to the SG.

The Border Guard also said that 2.64 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday, 22,500 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.