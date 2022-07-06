NS2 infrastructure should be converted to LNG terminal: Harvard researcher

The German city of Lubmin is where the Nord Stream pipelines come together to form a gas hub and it is precisely this infrastructure that PhD Benjamin Schmitt of Harvard University thinks should be redeveloped so that it can receive LNG shipments from sources other than Russia.

As the Nord Strem 2 pipeline, whose construction consumed USD 10 bn, remains unexploited, Russia is reducing gas flows through its Nord Stream 1 pipe and shuts off more European countries from gas deliveries. In the face of such developments, according to PhD Schmitt, Europe should seize the opportunity to render itself independent from Russian gas once and for all.

Mr Schmitt said that Moscow had demonstrated its inclination to overt weaponisation of energy, adding that it was trying to enfeeble the European response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The researcher shared his opinion, which he also voiced before the Helsinki Commission of the US Congress, that this had only proven the glaring vulnerability entailed by relying on Russian energy resources.

Drawing from his expertise acquired also as a Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) member, Mr Schmitt said that stepping up Western energy sanctions on Russia should come as an appropriate response. He went on to suggest that the activities of the Russian gas projects of the Nord Stream 1 and TurkStream 2 pipelines should be terminated, and that Russian companies owning the key energy installations in Western Europe be expropriated.

He stressed that as much as the EU partial embargo on Russian oil was good, the bloc should go a step farther and use energy diplomacy to pass consequent restrictions.

The researcher argued that new investments and a blitz development of energy infrastructure were required. On the note of new installations, floating LNG terminals could be built. But not everything would have to be built from scratch as some of the existing infrastructures could be used to transport LNG. NS1 and NS2 infrastructure could be transformed to this end.

All of this would undermine the Kremlin’s capacity to use income from hydrocarbons to finance its war machine while simultaneously it would allow the EU to inure itself to energy blackmail.